This week is Oregon week for Cal, as the Bears head up to the Beaver state to face the Oregon schools. This will be the second time for Cal in the Pacific Northwest in this year, as the Bears played the Beavers in their opener, a 71-63 loss, before beating NAIA Northwest the next day. Cal has figured out a bit more of what they are as a team, as limited practice time showed in the opening loss to the Beavers. What the Bears haven't figured out is the disparity between performances at home and on the road. Cal won one road game in Mark Fox's first year (over Washington State), and haven't looked the same away from Haas Pavilion. Prior to that win, the last Cal road win outside of the Bay Area came in December of 2017 (a 63-62 win over San Diego State). The Bears should return Matt Bradley this week, after an ankle injury kept him out against CSUN and Seattle, but Grant Anticevich remains out. They get a matchup against a ranked Oregon team on New Years' Eve, before a rematch of the opener against Oregon State in Gill Coliseum.

Cal Trends, Injuries, Stat Leaders

At Home: 4-1 (average score of 70.2-62, margin of +8) On the Road: 0-3 (average score of 60.3-73.6, margin of -13.3) Neutral Site: 1-0 (86-61 win over Northwest at Oregon State) Injuries: G Matt Bradley (ankle) - Bradley missed Cal's previous two games after suffering an ankle injury against San Francisco. The conference's leading scorer should be back for the Oregon series F Grant Anticevich (appendectomy) - the senior forward had an emergency appendectomy in the hours before Cal's win over Cal State Northridge. Anticevich is out for an unspecified period of time. F Kuany Kuany (ankle) - Kuany came off the floor against Seattle after turning an ankle in the win. He would return to the game late and should be available to play going forward. Per Game Stat Leaders: Points: Bradley, 19.1 Rebounds: Kelly, 6.4 Assists: Brown: 3.6 Steals: Brown, 1.9 Blocks: Anticevich, .9 Minutes: Betley/Anticevich, 32.0 Field Goal % (minimum 5 attempts per game): Kelly, 50.9% 3pt% (minimum 2 attempts per game): Betley, 38.9% Free Throw% (minimum 1 attempt per game): Foreman, 80%

Game Details

Thursday, December 31st: at 21st ranked Oregon (6-1, 1-0) Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR Time: 7 PM TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: KGO 810 KenPom Projection: 74-60 Oregon win (11% chance of Cal win) Saturday, January 2nd: at Oregon State (4-3, 0-1) Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR Time: 3 PM TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: KGO 810 KenPom Projection: 66-64 Oregon State win (42% chance of a Cal win)

Notes on Oregon

This is an Oregon team that will be interesting to watch, as their starting lineup may not have a traditional big. Center N'Faly Dante suffered a season ending knee injury against San Francisco, and without the 6'11" big, Oregon started four 6'6" players in addition to guard Amauri Hardy against Portland. Dana Altman continues to stock the Oregon roster with transfers in leading the Ducks. With Peyton Pritchard gone to the NBA, Hardy (a UNLV transfer), leads the offense, and if the starting lineup from their previous game remains the same, not a single player in that lineup will have come to Oregon from high school. After an early loss to Cuonzo Martin and Missouri, Oregon has been unblemished since. They've had close calls with Washington and San Francisco, but have a 13-point win over Seton Hall at a neutral site to their name. They have the profile of a typical, Altman-led Oregon team, with a handful of athletic wings who can rebound, surrounding a solid point guard in Hardy. They don't shoot the 3 particularly often (Chris Duarte has the most attempts with 38, making 16 of those, Cal has nearly three players with that many attempts), but they make nearly 57% of their shots inside the arc and are among the best in the country on the offensive glass. Injury Notes: C N'Faly Dante (knee) - Out G Will Richardson (Thumb) - Out Probable Starting Lineup: G Amauri Hardy - 6'2" 190 lbs. G Chris Duarte - 6'6" 190 lbs. G/F LJ Figueroa 6'6" 200 lbs. F Eric Williams Jr. 6'6" 200 lbs. F Eugene Omoruyi 6'6" 235 lbs. Key Bench Players F Chandler Lawson - 6'8" 205 lbs G Jalen Terry - 6'0" 165 lbs. Player to Watch - Omoruyi The Rutgers transfer has been the volume scorer for the Ducks this year, averaging 18.1 points per game so far this year. Omoruyi has also developed a three point shot, shooting 37% from beyond the arc so far after not making a 3 over his first two seasons at Rutgers. Omoruyi, along with Oregon's regiment of long forwards, should cause some issues for Cal, who has had their fair share of struggles against long, athletic wings. How they match up against a team filled with them. Kuany Kuany, who had his best game of the season against Seattle, may be a key piece for the Bears in defending the Oregon length.

Notes on Oregon State