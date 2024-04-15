Mark Madsen continues to piece together his roster at Cal heading into his second season. The Bears added their latest piece Monday when North Dakota transfer forward Bajedo "BJ" Omot announced his commitment to the program.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound rising junior is coming off a standout season for the Fighting Hawks in which he averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 32 starts as a sophomore.

In Omot, the Bears add an experienced player who has played in 54 games over two seasons in college.

Not only has he been able to impact the game on offense as Omot also led the team in blocks per game (0.9) and was third in steals (0.8) this season.

Madsen and his staff are in the midst of another rebuild in Berkeley after several departures left the Bears with just three scholarship players remaining after the season.

Since then, Cal has added four players overall including three scholarship additions. Vanderbilt big man Lee Dort and junior college wing Jeff Nwankwo recently jumped into the mix with their commitments to the Bears.

Omot will provide the Bears with a scoring presence after contributing at least 15 points in 20 games last season. He hit the 20-point mark in 13 games and eclipsed four times including a 30-point showing against Kansas City.

The Mankato, Minnesota earned an All-Summit League first team selection for his performance this season.