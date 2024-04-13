Cal is in the process of rebuilding its roster for next season, and the Bears added a potentially important under-the-radar commitment Saturday morning. Jeff Nwankwo, an NJCAA First-Team All-American from Cowley County Community College in Kansas, took to social media Saturday to announce his commitment to Mark Madsen's program after a standout sophomore season in Arkansas City.

Nwankwo, who averaged 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season, began his college career as a football player at Tulane as a member of the 2021 class. After one season on the gridiron with the Green Wave, the Oklahoma native opted to return to the hardwood as a junior college player.

He shined as a freshman and eventually signed with Marist after averaging 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in half a season. When that didn't work out, he opted to return to junior college leading to his stellar showing this year.

Nwankwo claimed offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Colorado, Arkansas, New Mexico, Arizona State, St.Louis and Tulsa, among others, over the course of his recruitment.

He averaged 1.9 steals in addition to 2.0 steals this season providing the Bears with help on both ends of the floor moving into next season.

Nwankwo is the second offseason addition for Madsen, who heads into the rest of the spring with just three returning scholarship players — Gus Larson, Devin Curtis and Vladimir Pavlovic.

Vanderbilt big man Lee Dort gave the Bears his commitment as a transfer earlier in the week. Cal signed three-star 2024 guard Jeremiah Wilkinson back in the fall.

Nwankwo will head to Cal this fall with two seasons of remaining eligibility.