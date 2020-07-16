GoldenBearReport - New Statement from Cal Athletics on COVID-19 Testing, July 16th

Cal Athletics has released a new statement on their COVID-19 testing results of their student athletes. They did not specify positive tests by sport, citing privacy concerns.

Statement from Cal Athletics

"To date, we have conducted approximately 250 tests for 125 student-athletes who have returned for voluntary workouts with eight positive results. Some individuals received more than one test, such as at the beginning and end of their initial self-quarantine period per campus guidelines, as a result of contact tracing, or as part of ongoing surveillance testing. We have confidence in the protocols we have in place and the results are in line with expectations."

A statement put out last month, on June 30th, noted three positive tests from 96 total tests taken. Cal has put in a system of protocols for testing upon returns to campus for student-athletes as they return for voluntary workouts.

Under a comprehensive plan, protocols call for student-athletes to self-quarantine in their residences upon arrival and undergo testing for both past and current infection of COVID-19. If a student-athlete is clear and has no active infection, the next step is to receive a pre-participation physical and medical clearance. Voluntary workouts and physical activity may begin after receiving clearance.

Prior to returning to campus, all student-athletes and staff must complete mandatory educational training, which includes information on COVID-19 signs, symptoms, evaluation and testing, as well as infection prevention and control. This is in addition to any university-required training and is specific to athletic activities.

With the Pac-12 moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports, the start of mandatory team activities have been delayed, as they were scheduled to begin on July 6th for Cal, who had a week 0 game against UNLV scheduled. The Pac-12 is set to release a new schedule no later than July 31st