New Cal offensive line coach Mike Bloesch knows how it goes -- an offense struggles and the easiest breakdowns to identify or single out are with the linemen up front.

That was indeed a substantial part of the narrative for fans and observers in assessing how the Golden Bears stumbled to a 4-8 finish in the fall (and why three-fifths of the offensive staff has since been replaced).

But Bloesch, a former college offensive lineman himself at Houston and now a veteran college coach confident in his abilities to develop and mold a unit, isn't so interested in hearing all of that.

He's making his own evaluations of the group he inherited, and that starts with not diagnosing past failures so much as first identifying strengths that he can build upon.

"I think obviously there's always got to be fingers pointed when you have a season that doesn't go as planned, and offensive linemen are usually pretty good guys to point the finger at. I'm from a different train of thought of I don't want to hear what guys can't do -- I want to hear what they can do," Bloesch said in an in-depth interview with Golden Bear Report.

"Since I've been here over the last [month] I've literally watched every single snap that Cal played on film last year. I've evaluated every offensive lineman, and even the guys that haven't played, I had a cut-up made of those guys from practice tape. And what I see is I see some young talent. I see some guys who have played a lot here that need to develop a mentality and an identity of what we're going to do and who we're going to be. And then it's me and Spav's (offensive coordinator Jake Spavital) job to put those guys in great situations and give them the confidence to go out and execute at high level."