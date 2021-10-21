ND Okafor Starts Cal's 2022 MBB Class

Per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express and ESPN, Cal has a much needed commitment in their 2022 class. ND Okafor, who currently plays at the NBA Academy, Latin America, has joined Cal's class, becoming the first member of the group. Okafor is a 6'9", 230 lb big who fills a big need for the Bears in the middle.

With Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich set to leave after the 2021-22 season (though Kelly has a year of eligibility due to COVID), there was a need for another big to join the likes of Lars Thiemann and DJ Thorpe. Okafor, who averaged 16.1 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5 blocks during the U16 European Championships in 2019 for Ireland, should fit nicely into that role.

Okafor will join fellow Irishman Sam Alajiki, who like Okafor hails from Dundalk. He chose Cal over offers from the likes of Arizona, Baylor, and Rutgers among others.

