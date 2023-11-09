As first reported by college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman, Cal has received good news late in the week. Jaylon Tyson has had his transfer waiver appeal approved by the NCAA allowing him to take the floor Friday when the Bears play their second game of the season against Pacific at Haas Pavilion.

“We are very thankful that the NCAA has approved Jaylon Tyson’s waiver for immediate eligibility," Bears head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement provided by the program Thursday. "We are excited that he will be back on the court Friday night playing the game he loves.”

Tyson emerged as one of the top available transfers in the offseason, and eventually Cal beat out several other schools for the junior wing from Plano, Texas. The only issue was that his move from Texas Tech to Berkeley was the second transfer decision he made in his career after beginning his time at Texas.

The NCAA has been cracking down on two-time transfers this year, and Tyson's original request to become immediately eligible for the Bears despite his previous transfer to TTU was denied.

Former Red Raiders coach Mark Adams resigned late in the season after making an "inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment" to one of his players prompting several departures from the program with other players later detailing similar treatment.

Even after the initial waiver request was denied, Madsen remained confident that Tyson would eventually be cleared to participate in games without having to sit out the 2023-24 season.

Tyson has practiced with the team and will now make his debut for the Bears this week.

The 6-foot-7 wing will hit the floor with plenty of expectations after having been named one of just 20 members of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year watch list to begin the season.

He averaged 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals last season and immediately will provide a boost to the Cal lineup, which has already played one close game in its season opener.

Several of Cal's players, including fellow Texas Tech transfer Fardaws Aimaq, have expressed their positive feelings for getting their teammate back on the floor with them this early in the season.