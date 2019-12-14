Mr. Rogers Neighborhood: Cal Lands Eastside Catholic TE D.J. Rogers
The Cal class of 2020 just added an infusion of talent. Tight end DJ Rogers, from Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA), announced his commitment in a video to the Bears Saturday afternoon, over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, and others. After TE Kaleo Ballungay decommitted Friday, Rogers became the 24th member of Cal's 2020 class, bumping the Bears up to 25th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Rogers, who had an in-home visit with Marques Tuiasosopo, Burl Toler, Peter Sirmon, and Justin Wilcox earlier this week, officially visited the Bears for the USC game, and he told Rivals.com's Adam Gorney this:
"I like coach Wilcox. He’s a good dude. He’s not going to trick you or tell you something else or talk down on other programs. He’s going to tell you the truth. I really like him. I could see myself playing for him. We had good conversations. We talked about football for like five minutes and the rest was talking about life and me growing into a young man and adulthood. I really like him.”
100% Committed!!!! pic.twitter.com/COGoN3wUdA— DJ Rogers 🕊 (@DandreRogers1) December 14, 2019
Rogers, a four-star (5.8) tight end, is ranked as the 10th best tight end in the country, as well has the fifth best player in the state of Washington by Rivals. He's a big body target who can split out and come inside to block. He has the talent to play right away for the Bears and potentially start. Rogers joins Jake Muller in the tight end room in the 2020 class.
Rogers will sign this this week, joining 7 on 7 teammates Trey Paster and Justin Baker in Cal's 2020 class.
By The Numbers
Rogers committing to the Bears gives them 24 commits, ones that distribute by position as follows:
QB: 2
RB: 2
WR: 5
TE: 2
OL: 2
DL: 3
LB: 2
DB: 5
ATH: 1
Rogers is also the second commit from the state of Washington, as the State by State distribution looks like this:
CA: 14
AZ: 2
WA: 2
HI: 2
TX: 2
OR: 1
CT: 1