The Cal class of 2020 just added an infusion of talent. Tight end DJ Rogers, from Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA), announced his commitment in a video to the Bears Saturday afternoon, over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, and others. After TE Kaleo Ballungay decommitted Friday, Rogers became the 24th member of Cal's 2020 class, bumping the Bears up to 25th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Rogers, who had an in-home visit with Marques Tuiasosopo, Burl Toler, Peter Sirmon, and Justin Wilcox earlier this week, officially visited the Bears for the USC game, and he told Rivals.com's Adam Gorney this:

"I like coach Wilcox. He’s a good dude. He’s not going to trick you or tell you something else or talk down on other programs. He’s going to tell you the truth. I really like him. I could see myself playing for him. We had good conversations. We talked about football for like five minutes and the rest was talking about life and me growing into a young man and adulthood. I really like him.”