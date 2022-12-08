Note the use of the word ‘management’ in place of where you’d typically find ‘development.’ That is not to say that Spavital is incapable or unable to develop quarterbacks (I personally do not think this is the case). But it is a credit to Spavital’s ability to get the most out of whoever's taking snaps for him. Players like Johnny Manziel, Davis Webb and Will Grier all had outstanding seasons under Spavital despite not going on to be outstanding NFL players.

These, of course, are two totally different skill sets, but it is tremendously important that Spavital was all of their offensive coordinators when they were drafted. The traits, production and intangibles were all good enough in the Spavital system to get these quarterbacks drafted on the first or second day of the draft.

Webb may be the most relevant example, of course, as they had their big season together at Cal in 2016 -- Spavital's lone year with the program in his first go-round. Webb had spent his first three seasons at Texas Tech, throwing for at least 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns twice, but he was a different QB as a senior transfer at Cal. With the Bears, Webb passed for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It is more than fair to say that Spavital’s proven ability as a coordinator and quarterback coach significantly raises the floor for quarterback play -- at the very least.