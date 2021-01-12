This is the month of roster movement as seniors decide whether to use an extra year of eligibility while others take to the transfer portal in search of new homes. While many of the seniors return come on defense, the offense will have RB Marcel Dancy back for 2021. Meanwhile, offensive lineman PJ Poutasi entered the transfer portal today.

Dancy did not put any announcement out today, but a reply to a tweet was noticed today on the Cal Rivals message board, with Dancy responding that he was "coming back for one more ride" (credit to user Magnificentbears on this one). A Cal spokesperson confirmed that the senior running back will return for the 2021 season.

In Dancy, a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member, Cal returns a change of pace back who hasn't had too many reps over his three years in Berkeley. He did start two games for the Bears in 2020 at running back, rushing for 156 yards on 31 carries. Over the 20 games he has played in, Dancy has recorded 102 carries for 485 yards and 3 TDs, along with 31 receptions for 236 yards. Dancy is seen as the change of pace back, someone who has been able to make something out of nothing for the Cal offense.

Dancy graduated with a degree in American Studies in December, and will return to an RB that has a handful of guys who can play. Chris Brown dealt with injury through 2020, but is a capable back when healthy, while Damien Moore burst onto the scene to lead Cal in rushing. The only player who got a carry last year but hasn't made a decision to return is Bradrick Shaw.

Senior Decisions

Staying for 2021

DB Josh Drayden

OLB Cam Goode

ILB Kuony Deng

S Elijah Hicks

C Mike Saffell

RB Marcel Dancy

Pro Bound or Transfer Portal

CB Cam Bynum (Pros)

OL Jake Curhan (Pros)

DL Zeandae Johnson (Pros)

FB Drew Schlegel (Transfer Portal)

Undeclared

OL Valentino Daltoso

WR Kekoa Crawford

OL Gentle Williams

QB Devon Modster

RB Bradrick Shaw