News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 09:49:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Monty Bowser wants to establish a winning tradition at Cal

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

After committing to Cal, 2020 3-star small forward Monty Bowser took his official visit to Berkeley the weekend of October 19th. This gave him a chance to get a better feel for what it will be like...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}