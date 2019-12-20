Monte Vista ATH Nate Rutchena Commits to Cal
Cal has another commitment, a day after national signing day. Nate Rutchena, from Monte Vista HS in Danville, committed as a part of the 2020 class Thursday night. Rutchena played both wide receiver and linebacker this year for the Mustangs as a senior, playing for Matt Russi (former Cal linebacker).
Rutchena, who finished 2019 with 105 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and a fumble recovery, along with 53 receptions for 709 yards and 12 touchdowns, projects as an outside linebacker at the next level.
I’m excited to announce that I am committed to the University of California Berkley!! Go Bears!! 🐻🔵🟡 @CoachSirmon @CoachToler @mattrussi33 @KTPrepElite pic.twitter.com/msmFnnuc56— Nate Rutchena (@nate_rutchena) December 20, 2019
Rutchena, who came to Berkeley on an official visit this past weekend, will reportedly grayshirt as a member of the 2020 class and come in in January of 2021. Burl Toler and Peter Sirmon were Rutchena's primary recruiters through the process.