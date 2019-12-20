News More News
Monte Vista ATH Nate Rutchena Commits to Cal

Cal has another commitment, a day after national signing day. Nate Rutchena, from Monte Vista HS in Danville, committed as a part of the 2020 class Thursday night. Rutchena played both wide receiver and linebacker this year for the Mustangs as a senior, playing for Matt Russi (former Cal linebacker).

Rutchena, who finished 2019 with 105 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and a fumble recovery, along with 53 receptions for 709 yards and 12 touchdowns, projects as an outside linebacker at the next level.

Rutchena, who came to Berkeley on an official visit this past weekend, will reportedly grayshirt as a member of the 2020 class and come in in January of 2021. Burl Toler and Peter Sirmon were Rutchena's primary recruiters through the process.

