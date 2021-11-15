Monday Thoughts: Big Game Week Approaching

That quest starts with a trip to the Farm Saturday afternoon, as the Bears hope to win back the Axe after losing it in heartbreaking fashion in an empty Memorial Stadium a year ago.

It's Big Game week, though it has been muted. Cal is coming off a program total of 47 positive COVID cases (not all players, most of these should return this week). The game against USC was postponed, as the Bears need to win out in order to make any bowl game.

Opening Line is Cal by Four

There has been speculation as to why the Bears are favored by four. Some may think Stanford QB Tanner McKee, who has been the Cardinal's biggest driver on offense while in, may be returning and would be the reason for the smaller than expected line. There's also some uncertainty on who Cal's getting back when, and how much a limited practice schedule affects returning starters.

Injuries/absences have affected both sides, as Stanford has dropped five straight due to injuries to the skill positions on offense, along with McKee's availability wavering. Cal should have most of their guys back in practice by Tuesday (which is 10 days from the Friday prior to the Arizona game), but there's some obvious questions about conditioning and rustiness to be had.

Who Plays?

Cal was down eight starters for the Arizona game, along with 24 total players (not all were due to positive COVID tests)

Who Could be Back

QB Chase Garbers

QB Zach Johnson

RB Chris Street

OL Ben Coleman

OL Matt Cindric

OL Ender Aguilar

DL Luc Bequette

DL Ricky Correia

ILB Femi Oladejo

ILB Mo Iosefa

ILB Kyle Smith

ILB Andy Alfieri

CB Chigozie Anusiem

CB Branden Smith

Potentially Injured

OL Will Craig

WR Nikko Remigio

WR Jeremiah Hunter

CB Collin Gamble

All that said, Cal had to postpone the game against USC due to a few more positive tests last Monday that took out players from an already limited position group. Ten days from those tests (as part of the Pac-12 protocol on COVID positives), would have that group returning Thursday, but it is unclear who in particular is affected.

This leaves a lot of uncertainty as to how ready this Cal team will be, no matter who Stanford throws out at quarterback. Aside from McKee, Jack West has been ineffective and true freshman Ari Patu was injured in the Cardinal's loss to Oregon State. Air Force transfer Isaiah Stewart played, but has been more of a wildcat quarterback option than anything, with walk-on Dylan Plautz seeing snaps a week ago. Time will tell on that front.

Until we know a little more, it's hard to truly dive into the Big Game. In a game that, for the majority of its history, has been unpredictable at best, this game may be among the most unpredictable in the leadup.