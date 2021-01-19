This afternoon, Cal quarterback Devon Modster hit the transfer portal after spending two years in Berkeley. Modster, who transferred to Cal from UCLA prior to the 2019 season was the primary backup behind Chase Garbers over the previous two seasons. Over that time, Modster started three games for the Bears, with the team going 1-2 during those contests. At Cal, Modster was 62-123 for 704 yards, with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over seven games played, only appearing in one series in 2020.

Modster will take advantage of the final year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA, as he was a redshirt senior in eligibility for the 2020 season. He was a former four star quarterback coming out of high school. This means four seniors haven't made their decisions about whether to return for 2021 or not public.

Senior Decisions

Staying for 2021

DB Josh Drayden

OLB Cam Goode

ILB Kuony Deng

S Elijah Hicks

C Mike Saffell

RB Marcel Dancy

Pro Bound or Transfer Portal

CB Cam Bynum (Pros)

OL Jake Curhan (Pros)

DL Zeandae Johnson (Pros)

FB Drew Schlegel (Transfer Portal)

QB Devon Modster (Transfer Portal)

Undeclared

OL Valentino Daltoso

WR Kekoa Crawford

OL Gentle Williams

RB Bradrick Shaw

Backup QB Competition

Without Modster, the competition for the backup QB spot behind Chase Garbers becomes that much more interesting this spring. Behind Garbers, there are two guys with some game experience in Spencer Brasch (one start against Utah in 2019, with some snaps late against Oregon State that year) and Robby Rowell (took some snaps against Utah in 2019). In addition, Jaden Casey and Zach Johnson, from the 2020 class, should be in the picture.

During the 2020 season, Cal traveled with Rowell and Johnson in addition to Garbers and Modster, and those two may have the first crack at the backup job. That shouldn't count out Brasch, who has some great physical tools and has played some, or Casey, whose athleticism and arm strength made him a standout in the 2020 class. If the role isn't decided in spring ball, 2021 signee Kai Millner could be in the mix to backup Garbers.