Cal's wide receiver group has some of the same dynamics as the defensive back room. There are a number of guys who have plenty of experience, along with a five man freshman class that will add depth for the future.

The main difference on offense, aside from the fact that the Bears won't play as many wide receivers as they would defensive backs, is that two of the guys expected to play more veteran roles in 2020, namely Nikko Remigio and Makai Polk, are a junior and sophomore in eligibility respectively.

