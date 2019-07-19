It's watchlist season, and Cal has another player on a list.

Mike Saffell, set for a move to center this year, is already on a watchlist for the position, picking up Rimington Trophy watchlist honors. The Rimington Trophy, named for former Nebraska all-American Dave Rimington, goes to the best center in college football.

Saffell played his first two seasons at guard at Cal, but is making the move to his high school position of center, where he won 1st-team all-state honors. Saffell garnered his first two starts as a true freshman in 2017, then starting the first six games of 2018 at right guard before suffering a season-ending injury, one that kept him out for the remainder of 2018.

Safell, along with the departed Patrick Mekari and Ryan Gibson, was one of three regular starters (with more than three games started), to not allow a sack in 2018. Saffell allowed only four pressures in 266 pass blocking attempts, only committing one penalty as well.

Saffell also is the leader of the Patrick Laird Summer Reading Challenge for the 2019 season, in an effort to continue Laird's efforts to halt summer learning loss.

Saffell is the second player on a National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) watchlist this year for Cal so far, as Evan Weaver made the Bednarik Award watchlist earlier this week.