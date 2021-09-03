Menlo Atherton's Jeremiah Earby Makes 14 for Cal in 2022
WIthin a week, Cal has added two local commitments.
Today, Jeremiah Earby, an athlete out of Menlo-Atherton HS, has pledged to Cal, announcing his commitment to the Bears on an Instagram Live video, picking the Bears over Oregon State. He joins Jackson Brown as the second local commit in the past week, as the Bears get closer to a full class.
Earby, recruited by defensive backs coach Tre Watson, is listed as an athlete by Rivals, but will be a defensive back at Cal. At 6'2" and 170 lbs, Earby has the length to complement Cal's other defensive back commitment, Cameron Sidney on the outside, as Cal continues to bring in longer defensive backs. Earby's ball skills could also make him a safety, but he has played mainly corner at the high school level.
Earby was a relatively late offer, earning one in June after a workout at Cal, then taking his official visit to Berkeley a week later. He'll be back in Berkeley Saturday night to see the Bears take on Nevada.
Earby has started his senior season strong with Menlo-Atherton, putting up 211 receiving yards on 4 receptions for 3 TDs, along with an interception in a season opening loss to Bellarmine, and he has player of the year potential. Menlo-Atherton faces one of the best teams in Oregon, Tualatin, tonight.
By the Numbers
1. DT Damonic Williams, Mission Hills, CA, January 6th, 2021
2. QB Justyn Martin, Inglewood, CA, January 18th, 2021
3. DL Nate Burrell, Bellflower, CA, June 7th, 2021
4. DL Jaxson Moi, San Diego, CA, June 8th, 2021
5. OLB Nunie Tuitele, Aurora, CO, June 13th, 2021
6. OLB Curlee Thomas IV, Fort Worth, TX, June 18th, 2021
7. RB Kaleb Johnson, Hamilton, OH, June 20th, 2021
8. OL Sioape Vatikani, Reno, NV, June 23rd, 2021
9. RB Jaydn Ott, Norco, CA, July 2nd, 2021
10. WR Jaiven Plummer, Alexandria, VA, July 21st, 2021
11. DB Cameron Sidney, Orange, CA, August 14th, 2021
12. ATH/OL Nick Morrow, Flagstaff, AZ, August 26th. 2021
13. OL Jackson Brown, Danville, CA, August 30th, 2021
14. DB Jeremiah Earby, East Palo Alto, CA, September 1st, 2021
By Position
QB - 1
RB - 2
WR -1
OL - 2
DL - 3
Edge - 2
DB - 2
ATH - 1
By State
CA - 8
AZ - 1
CO - 1
NV - 1
OH - 1
TX - 1
VA - 1