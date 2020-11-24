With Cal's original opponent, Colorado State, out of the season opening MTE in Corvallis, the Bears have pivoted to Oregon State as their new opponent in the season opener. The Bears and Beavers will face off Wednesday on the Pac-12 Network at 4 PM, in a game that will be counted as a non-conference game for both teams.

"In a year when disruption is likely the norm, we had to adjust with our own COVID-19 shutdown earlier this month, and now with Colorado State's situation," said Cal head coach Mark Fox in a release. "It was not possible to replace Colorado State on such short notice and playing Oregon State proved to be the best solution because it's most important that we play when we can safely do so."