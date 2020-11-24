Men's Basketball to Open With Oregon State
With Cal's original opponent, Colorado State, out of the season opening MTE in Corvallis, the Bears have pivoted to Oregon State as their new opponent in the season opener. The Bears and Beavers will face off Wednesday on the Pac-12 Network at 4 PM, in a game that will be counted as a non-conference game for both teams.
"In a year when disruption is likely the norm, we had to adjust with our own COVID-19 shutdown earlier this month, and now with Colorado State's situation," said Cal head coach Mark Fox in a release. "It was not possible to replace Colorado State on such short notice and playing Oregon State proved to be the best solution because it's most important that we play when we can safely do so."
Cal's scheduled 3 PM contest on Thanksgiving against NAIA Northwest University is still on the docket at Gill Coliseum.
Cal and Oregon State are now scheduled to play three times during the 2020-21 season. The teams split games last year, with the home team winning both times. Cal won a 69-67 game in Haas with 23 points and 6 rebounds from Matt Bradley, while Oregon State won the regular season finale between the two teams, 74-56.
Per ESPN/Pac-12 Network/former Cal radio announcer Roxy Bernstein, this will be the first time Cal has played Oregon State in a non-conference setting in 33 years.
