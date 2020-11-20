With basketball scheduled to start on November 25th, Cal hadn't released any sort of non-conference schedule, with the only games on the docket being the 20-game conference schedule, starting December 3rd at home against Arizona State. That would change Friday morning, as Cal will add six non-conference games, including a season-opening MTE (multi-team event) in Corvallis on the 25th to open the 2020-21 season.

Cal will open their 2020-21 season with a game against Colorado State in Corvallis, as a part of two-day MTE that will see the Bears playing NAIA opponent Northwest University ( a private liberal arts college from Kirkland, Washington) on Thanksgiving.

Cal will open up at home against Nicholls State on November 30th prior to the previously announced conference matchups (at home against Arizona State on December 3rd and on the road against UCLA on December 6th). The Bears will then have games at Pepperdine (December 9th), at home against San Francisco (December 13th) and a cross-country trip to Boston College on December 22nd (a rematch of a game played at the Chase Center in San Francisco last season.

There will be no fans allowed in Haas Pavilion this season, due to Pac-12 health guidelines, which will be revisited in the new year. The Colorado State game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network's Bay Area network, while games against San Francisco, Northwest, and Nicholls State will be on the Pac-12 Network. The road game against Pepperdine will be broadcast on the WCC Network (a free online streaming network), while the road contest against Boston College will be on the ACC Network. Neither the Arizona State or UCLA game has a TV network listed at this point.

This will be Cal's first game against Northwest in their history, second against both Colorado State (1998) and Nicholls State (2007), and fourth against Pepperdine (3-0) and Boston College (0-3).