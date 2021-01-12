Cal finally got a Pac-12 win Saturday, splitting the home series against the Washington schools without their star in Matt Bradley. Grant Anticevich returned to give the Bears some much needed minutes, and the picture is a bit more filled in for the Bears going forward without Bradley. The two games showed a couple of issues that the Bears have to deal with going forward. The first piece is the Matt Bradley gravity, as the Bears had trouble scoring without the junior guard against Washington State. The Cougars' defense came in statistically brilliant, but Cal missed a handful of open shots that could've kept them in the game. Those issues were alleviated against Washington, with Andre Kelly putting up 22 points on 11-13 shooting, but the other issue reared its head, three-point defense.

Over Cal's last four conference games, there has been a common factor in the game either getting close or an opponent pulling away, and it's one or two players getting hot from three. Against Oregon, it was Chris Duarte. Against Oregon State, it was Ethan Thompson and Maurice Calloo. Against Washington State, it was Efe Abogidi, and against Washington, it was Erik Stevenson, who rained down six threes to get the Huskies back into it. Teams are shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc against the Bears in conference play, a number that doesn't bode well for Cal if they want to get back toward the .500 mark in conference. There were a couple things that started to turn for the Bears over the two home games, including: - Back to back double digit scoring efforts from Andre Kelly, including 22 against Washington - The return of Grant Anticevich to help bolster the frontcourt rotation. Anticevich didn't shoot particularly well in his return, but did have five assists against Washington - Lars Thiemann catching passes and being more deliberate, including a highlight reel dunk against Washington State. - Makale Foreman coming alive with four second-half threes against Washington - Jalen Celestine seeing some of his first minutes, knocking down threes in each game Cal was without Kuany Kuany for the second game of the homestand as well with a concussion, and the Bears will miss his contribution on the wing depending on how much longer he stays out for.

Cal Notes, Trends, and Stat Leaders

At Home: 5-2 (average score of 70.7-65.6, margin of +5.1) On the Road: 0-5 (average score of , margin of 62.8-75.2, margin of -12.4) Neutral Site: 1-0 (86-61 win over Northwest at Oregon State) Injuries: Bradley (ankle) - Out for a while after turning his ankle against Oregon State, after Saturday's game, Mark Fox noted that he still hadn't done any cutting or jumping off the ankle, which is not the same ankle he injured against San Francisco earlier in the season. He is out of the boot at this point. Kuany (concussion) - Kuany suffered a concussion during the Washington State game, no timetable has been given on his return. Per Game Stat Leaders: Points: Bradley, 17.8 Rebounds: Kelly, 5.9 Assists: Brown: 3.9 Steals: Brown, 1.8 Blocks: Anticevich, .66 Minutes: Betley 32.5 Field Goal % (minimum 5 attempts per game): Kelly, 60.0% 3pt% (minimum 2 attempts per game): Betley, 38.5% Free Throw% (minimum 1 attempt per game): Foreman, 84.6%

Game Details

At Colorado (9-3, 3-2) When: January 14th, 2021 Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO Time: 11 AM PST TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: KGO 810 Kenpom Prediction: 75-60 Cal loss, 9% chance of a Cal win At Utah (4-5, 1-4) When: January 16th, 2021 Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT Time: 7:00 PM PST TV: ESPN U Radio: KGO 810 Kenpom Prediction: 71-62 Cal loss, 22% chance of a Cal win



Colorado Notes

Colorado comes in off one of their biggest wins of the year, taking down the Pac-12 frontrunner in Oregon (Colorado is 10-0 against Oregon at home). They did it without their 7 footer in Dallas Walton, who may miss this game as well. In the meantime, McKinley Wright has continued a streak of excellence for the Buffs, with a repertoire of crafty layups to his game. He's the driver of an efficient offense, with Evan Battey still taking up space on the interior (he was in foul trouble when Cal beat Colorado at home a year ago) and a couple solid three point shooters in Schwartz and Horne (both over 40%) Defensively, Colorado's been even better, forcing teams off the three point line and to play at a bottom 10 pace in the country. The need for Cal to be able to produce in their half-court offense is essential, along with making free throws. Colorado's free throw percentage is the best in the country, at 84.5%.

Likely Starters G McKinley Wright 6' 196 lbs G Eli Parquet 6'3" 195 lbs G/F D'Shawn Schwartz 6'7" 232 lbs F Jeriah Horne 6'7" 220 lbs F Evan Battey 6'8" 262 lbs Key Reserves F Jabari Walker 6'8" 200 lbs G/F Maddox Daniels 6'6" 211 lbs G Keeshawn Barthelemy 6'2" 163 lbs Player to Watch - McKinley Wright Wright makes things work for Colorado, as a willing distributor, and also as a capable scorer. He also rebounds bigger than his 6' size would tell you, making him a tough cover for Joel Brown, Jarred Hyder, or Makale Foreman. Aside from Wright, Jabari Walker may be a threat to watch. A guy Cal recruited in the 2020 class, Walker had his best performance so far with 15 points against Utah, leading Colorado to a win.

Utah Notes