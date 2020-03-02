For the second time this season, Cal sophomore guard Matt Bradley has picked up Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for his performances against #21 Colorado and Utah. Cal defeated Colorado 76-62 on Thursday before defeating Utah 86-79 in overtime on Saturday. In the two wins, Bradley averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Next Day Thoughts on Cal’s Sweep of the Mountain Schools

With these being the final two games at Haas Pavilion, Bradley delivered the goods, showing why he’s one of the top talents in the Pac-12. Bradley’s performance against Colorado was particularly impressive as he scored 26 points to lead Cal to a win over a ranked opponent, matching his career-high (vs. Washington State on January 9th).

There were other good candidates for Pac-12 Player of the Week like USC senior guard Jonah Mathews, who led the Trojans to two wins over Arizona and Arizona State, averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. The reason why I voted for Bradley was the fact that he matched a career-high in scoring against a ranked opponent and notched 20+ points in both games to get the sweep. When I completed my ballot, I knew there was good odds Bradley would win the award.

Up next for Cal is a road trip to the Oregon schools. Up first will be Oregon on Thursday. That game will tipoff at 8:00 PM PST on ESPN 2.