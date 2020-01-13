Cal basketball has their first player of the week in three years in sophomore guard Matt Bradley. After a weekend where he hit two threes to seal games against the Washington schools, Bradley was voted Pac-12 player of the week by the media.

Bradley started the Bears' homestand with his second career double-double, a 26-10 performance against Washington State that saw him hit a 3 pointer with 29 seconds left to give the Bears a 72-66 lead over the Cougars. He finished Saturday against Washington with 17 points and 5 rebounds, banking in a 3 with 6 seconds left to give Cal their winning 61-58 margin over the Huskies.

Bradley is the first Cal player to win player of the week since Ivan Rabb in January of 2017. The sophomore guard from San Bernardino averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over the weekend, and is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on the year (with shooting splits of 45/37/86).