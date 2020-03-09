Sophomore Matt Bradley made the grade for Cal this year, as he picked up second team all-Pac 12 Honors Monday, one of 15 players selected to the first or second teams.

Bradley, a sophomore from San Bernardino, California, averaged 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, playing in all 31 games for the Bears with 29 starts. Bradley ranked 6th in the Pac-12 scoring, while shooting 38% from beyond the arc, and shooting 86.6% from the foul line (a mark that ranks second in the Pac-12)

Bradley also led the Bears in minutes played (an average of 33.3 per game), and earned Pac-12 player of the week honors twice during the 2019-20 season, once after a sweep of the Washington schools and once after a sweep of the Mountain schools. Bradley also scored in double figures in all but two games.

Bradley is the first Bear on an all-Pac 12 team since Ivan Rabb made the first team in 2016-17.