Massive 2021 TE Bennett Pitcher hitting the road this summer

Bennett Pitcher
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Six-foot-9, 275-pound tight end Bennett Pitcher already has some big offers to his name, but that list is expected to expand after he goes to camp at various places this summer. The Deerfield, Mass. two sport standout already has a close relationship with one school, but he could be broadening his horizons this summer.

