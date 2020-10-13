Marsalis Roberson looks to bring energy to Cal
The first commit of the 2021 class for Cal men’s basketball is Bishop O’Dowd shooting guard Marsalis Roberson, who committed to the Golden Bears last Thursday. Roberson caught up with GoldenBearRep...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news