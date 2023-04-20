Cal officially announced the hiring of assistant coach Amorrow Morgan, who spent the last two seasons on staff at Loyola Chicago, following three years at South Alabama and a season at Nicholls State.

“Amorrow has a deep knowledge of the game and has elevated every program he’s been a part of,” Madsen said in a statement. “He has strong relationships across the country and his passion for leading young men in both life and basketball is going to boost our program’s culture immediately."

Morgan is a 2012 graduate of Idaho State, where he was a two-time All-Big Sky guard and three-year team captain before spending three years playing professionally in Europe, including a season as the top scorer for the SC Itzehoe Eagles in Germany.

He also has a master’s degree in public administration from Illinois-Springfield, where he made his intro into coaching in 2013-14 before stints at NAIA-level Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, and Division II Henderson State in Arkansas.

So he's been working his way up the college basketball ladder the last decade, leading now to his biggest opportunity yet in Berkeley.

“I’m extremely fired up and thankful to join Coach Madsen and the Cal family,” Morgan said in a statement. “Coach Madsen has won wherever he’s been; he’s a proven winner as a player and no different as a head coach. His energy is contagious and he knows how to bring the best out of everyone in his program. I’m excited to work with and learn from him daily. Cal basketball has a rich and growing tradition, and I’m ready to help our student-athletes and this program achieve at the highest level both on and off the court. Go Bears!”

Morgan has been a part of winning teams throughout his climb up the ranks. He contributed to a 25-win Loyola-Chicago team that reached the NCAA tournament in 2022 before a drop-off this season; he was part of a 20-win team at South Alabama in 2019-20; and helped Nicholls State to 21 wins in 2017-18 -- its most since 1995.

He joins a Cal staff that also includes former Vanderbilt assistant Adam Mazarei and Matt Scherbenske, who was most recently the director of recruiting the last two years at Texas Tech.