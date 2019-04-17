Per a report from the Des Moines Register (read that here) confirmed by our Ben Parker, longtime Iowa assistant Andrew Francis is leaving the Hawkeyes for a post on Mark Fox's initial staff at Cal. Francis had spent the previous nine years at Iowa under Fran McCaffrey, as well as three at Siena with McCaffrey.

Francis will complete the group of assistants under Fox, joining Chris Harriman and the retained Marty Wilson. Per our Ben Parker, Trent Johnson will be a 'special assistant' to Fox

Francis, per his profile on the Iowa Basketball site, has had a hand in plenty of the Hawkeyes' success during his tenure:

"Francis has helped mentor seven Hawkeyes to All-Big Ten status during his tenure, including four straight seasons with an honoree on the first team: Roy Devyn Marble (2014), Aaron White (2015), Jarrod Uthoff (2016), and Peter Jok (2017). In addition to the all-conference accolades, Uthoff and Jok were All-Americans. Francis helped develop frontcourt players Gabriel Olaseni and Nicholas Baer, who were each voted Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also helped coach six All-Big Ten Freshman performers (Eric May in 2010; Melsahn Basabe in 2011; Aaron White in 2012; Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook in 2017; Joe Wieskamp in 2019)."

He also had a nice tribute written to him by Bohannon below.