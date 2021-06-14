Loyola OL Target Sam Yoon 'Completely Blown Away' by Cal Visit
The point of an official visit is to get the college experience across to prospective recruits. For Loyola offensive lineman Sam Yoon, who was hosted by Cal OL Bastian Swinney, that came in the for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news