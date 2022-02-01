Cornerback Cameron Sidney certainly made Cal fans a bit nervous when he decided to hold off on signing with the Bears in December. The regular signing period begins Wednesday and Cal fans can rest a bit easier.

The three-star recruit from Santa Ana-Mater Dei is set to sign with the Bears this week. He just simply needed more time to settle in on a decision. Sidney was a key player on the best high school team in the country during the 2021 season. Mater Dei finished the year undefeated and won the CIF Open Division title.

Sidney had his mind mostly focused on his current team and not his future one for most of the fall, so he didn’t feel he had done all his due diligence to make a final decision about Cal. So, he held off on signing.

There were no ill feelings toward the Bears, and he continued to remain in contact with the staff. He eventually had an in-home visit with the coaches and is ready to move forward with the process.

“I didn’t really get that much time to think on it during season, because I was so invested in this season and so focused on winning that championship and playing my best,” Sidney said about his decision to hold off on signing in December. “I really didn’t get to think on signing early to Cal even though I’m 100% committed there. It was just more me wanting to take more time to think about it not only as a player but as a student.

“When I went on my visit it was just beautiful and it felt like a place I could be for the next four years, but I just had to really make sure and dial in to really think about that. As of right now I’m signing Wednesday.”

Sidney’s affection for Cal never wavered through the process, but he wanted to make sure he was 100% all in with the Bears before making things official. That slight hesitation was enough to push him to sit back and wait, but he never felt like there was another true option that fit him best.