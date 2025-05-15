Linebacker commit JD McKinley remains excited about future at Cal

CORONA, Calif. — Jonathan McKinley was the second recruit to commit to Cal for the 2026 class, but that has not slowed down the Bears' pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker. The staff had several coaches on hand last week when McKinley's high school team, Corona-Centennial, held its spring college showcase giving the three-star prospect continued reassurances that he remains a priority in Berkeley.

There has been no wavering in McKinley's commitment.

New inside linebackers coach Michael Bruno has forged a strong bond with McKinley and was a big part of why the junior committed to the Bears.

Bruno was among the coaches on hand at Centennial's spring showcase, and McKinley continues to remain excited about his future fit with the Bears' inside linebacker unit.

McKinley is the top priority at his high school for the Bears, and he certainly appreciated the attention from his future program.

"It definitely means they care about me," he said. "I was just talking with one of my coaches and he was talking about all five coaches talking with my parents about how they wanted me so bad and how they care for me, and how they really want me to fit into their program.

"Definitely with Cal I feel really appreciated by them, and I definitely can't wait to get up there for sure."