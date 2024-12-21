Linebacker Cade Uluave announces return to Cal

Just as important as recruiting new players in the transfer portal era is keeping top players in the program. Cal has been able to do that in recent years with several of its top stars, and that again looks to be the case heading into 2025.

Following an announcement from running back Jaivian Thomas about his return to the Bears for his third season, inside linebacker Cade Uluave did the same Saturday afternoon.

The Utah native battled through injury for a portion of the season but still produced at a high level in his sophomore campaign. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker finished the season second on the team with 71 tackles to go along with 3 tackles for loss, half a sack, an interception and five quarterback hurries.

Uluave earned the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year award last year and has been a integral part of the Cal defense over the last two seasons. He will again be vital as the Bears move into 2025.

Cal will lose leading tackler and fellow inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who is a senior, but Hunter Barth emerged as an option to play alongside Uluave throughout the fall.

Barth had 38 tackles and tied a team high 2 forced fumbles to go along with 2 pass breakups and 2 sacks.

Uluave's return means the Bears could put their attention elsewhere as they look ahead to the rest of the offseason and address needs in the portal.