During her time at Cal, Gottlieb went 179-89 (86-58 in conference), making the NCAA tournament seven out of the eight years of her tenure. She helped to produce current WNBA players in Kristine Anigwe, Brittany Boyd, Layshia Clarendon, Reshanda Gray and Talia Caldwell.

In a historic move first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lindsay Gottlieb will be moving on from her Cal post to an assistant job on John Beilein's staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gottlieb's appointment marks the first ever women's collegiate head coach to be recruited to an NBA staff.

From a Cleveland Cavaliers release:

“I am very thankful, proud and excited to be joining the Cavaliers as an Assistant Coach. After meeting with Koby Altman, Coach Beilein and Coach Bickerstaff, I knew this was an organization I wanted to be a part of and a team I wanted to dedicate myself to,” said Gottlieb. “While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal Berkeley and women’s college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in.”

“The vision for the Cavs’ future is compelling and I look forward to helping make it a reality. At the same time, on a personal level, I am honored to hopefully impact young girls and women to be empowered to pursue their own visions and to be inspired to turn them into reality as well.”

“I also want to thank Cal for what has been an amazing job, and really my home and family, for the better part of 15 years. It is very difficult to say goodbye. The university leadership, the athletic department, my fellow coaches, staff and, most of all, our players have been wonderful and inspiring to work with. The program is in great shape and I have no doubt it will continue to have a high level of success.”