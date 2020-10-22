Liberty (Bakersfield) 2022 DB Jason Oliver on Cal Offer
Liberty HS in Bakersfield, CA has put out a couple of FBS level prospects over the past couple cycles in Ramon Henderson (Notre Dame) and Brady Anderson (San Diego State) among others. Defensive ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news