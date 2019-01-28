Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 21:18:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Levi Rogers on His Cal Offer, Potential Visit Date

Elcadxed4ezta0kcgrik
Rivals.com
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The hunt to replenish the offensive line in the near future continues, as Cal offered a couple new offensive linemen in the class of 2020 recently. OL Levi Rogers, from Woodinville HS in Washington...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}