Legacy DL recruit Dakota Dickson enjoys 'great' official visit to Cal

All but one of Cal's official visitors over the weekend was from within the state. There has been a clear push to keep top talent home in the current cycle, and one of the priority local visitors has more than one connection to the program.

Dakota Dickson is a Cal legacy who certainly feels the pull to follow in his father Joel's footsteps by playing for the Bears. Still, there are programs from around the country pursuing the Danville-Monte Vista standout 2026 defensive lineman, and he wants to see what all his options have to offer before reaching a decision.

Spending the weekend in Berkeley again was part of that process, and the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman came away from his official visit with the hometown program feeling positive about the Bears as an option.