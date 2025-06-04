Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 4, 2025
Legacy DL recruit Dakota Dickson enjoys 'great' official visit to Cal
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Reporter
Twitter
@MattRMoreno

All but one of Cal's official visitors over the weekend was from within the state. There has been a clear push to keep top talent home in the current cycle, and one of the priority local visitors has more than one connection to the program.

Dakota Dickson is a Cal legacy who certainly feels the pull to follow in his father Joel's footsteps by playing for the Bears. Still, there are programs from around the country pursuing the Danville-Monte Vista standout 2026 defensive lineman, and he wants to see what all his options have to offer before reaching a decision.

Spending the weekend in Berkeley again was part of that process, and the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman came away from his official visit with the hometown program feeling positive about the Bears as an option.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In