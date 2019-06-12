For Mililani LB Muelu Iosefa, Cal met every standard he was looking for.

"It met my three big standards for looking at a college," Iosefa told GoldenBearReport, "location, player development, and of course academics."

That's why an official visit got Iosefa to commit to Cal and finish off his recruiting process.

"I finally felt like I got the recruiting process off my chest," Iosefa said, "because it’s kinda stressful sometimes, felt like once I went on the official visit, it was the right fit for me."