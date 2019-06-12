LB Muelu Iosefa on What Made Cal His Choice
For Mililani LB Muelu Iosefa, Cal met every standard he was looking for.
"It met my three big standards for looking at a college," Iosefa told GoldenBearReport, "location, player development, and of course academics."
That's why an official visit got Iosefa to commit to Cal and finish off his recruiting process.
"I finally felt like I got the recruiting process off my chest," Iosefa said, "because it’s kinda stressful sometimes, felt like once I went on the official visit, it was the right fit for me."
Go Bears🐻! pic.twitter.com/BeGFAP6wrr— Muelu Iosefa (@muelu49) June 12, 2019
Inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon was the main recruiter for Iosefa. Cal targeted Iosefa as an inside linebacker, and the strides that position group made in 2018 played a big role in his decision
"The coaches, they were really down to earth," Iosefa said, "I felt like I could talk to any of them, and most importantly the player development part. Coach Sirmon, he knows how to coach up players and it shows. He’s been coaching up all-Americans."
He also got to meet a handful of the players on defense, including one who probably plays as big a role as any in Sirmon's reputation as a player developer.
"I got to meet some of the DL and the middle linebacker (Evan) Weaver," Iosefa said, "His film shows what coach Sirmon can teach."
Next up for Iosefa is focusing on his senior year of football, playing for a Mililani squad that made it to the state title game a year ago.