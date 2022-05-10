Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman linebacker Jonah Leaea has been making progress in his recruiting process over the course of the spring. He has continued to add offers while putting an emphasis on seeing schools in person to help aid him in eventually making a decision.

The 6-foot-4 recruit made stops at Cal, Utah, Boise State and San Diego State in recent weeks giving him the opportunity to watch teams in person and build on his relationships with the various coaching staffs.

“The past few weeks have been great,” Leaea said. “It’s definitely been a dream come true for me. Being able to see the schools in person it really helps with picking schools and options.”

Cal is a school that Leaea should have some more familiarity with, but despite growing up in San Mateo he never took the opportunity to visit the campus until recently. The Bears offered the linebacker prospect back in March, and since that time he has been able to build a solid relationship with the staff.

So, he took advantage of an opportunity to return to his roots in the Bay Area and watch the Bears in their recent spring game.

Overall, Leaea left Berkeley feeling good about having Cal as an option on the table.