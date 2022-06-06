Three-star linebacker Cade Uluave had been to Cal before, just a few months ago, but his official visit this past weekend was different.

"Man, the visit was nothing short of amazing," he told Golden Bear Report on Monday. "I had a really good time and I was able to connect with the coaches as well as the players. So overall you could say that the visit was a success."

Uluave, one of the Bears' top linebacker targets in this 2023 class, was among a handful of key targets on campus for the first big visitor weekend of June.

The Herriman, Utah, standout was able to get a much fuller look at the university and football program this time, each leaving a strong impression on him.

"When I went out for Junior Day in March, everything was pretty quick and what not. But this time having more time and everything, being able to go a lot more in-depth, we were able to look at campus living and meet some professors, go to classes and what not, and ultimately we were able to see the city as well. I think this time around there was a lot more depth and I had a great time," he said.