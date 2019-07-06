News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-06 12:12:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Lars Thiemann looks to anchor the front court at Cal

Ungyamxfwpfcdtg2or5x
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

A few weeks back, Cal men’s basketball got a much needed addition to their front court in 2019 German big man Lars Thiemann. Thiemann is currently trying out for the German U20 national team, who i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}