News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-16 11:04:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kuany Kuany: “Berkeley is where I felt that I was needed.”

Ej5xsv8ksxqhtcdxkhbh
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport.com
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

2019 3-star forward Kuany Kuany was nice enough to go more in-depth with GoldenBearReport.com about his commitment to Cal, what he hopes to bring to the program, and what it’s like coming from Aust...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}