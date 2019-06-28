Kimball TE Kaleo Ballungay Commits to Cal
Cal continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, securing their 14th commitment of the 2020 class. TE Kaleo Ballungay, from Kimball HS in Tracy, CA, made his commitment to the Bears Friday. Tight ends coach Marques Tuiasosopo was the main recruiter for the 6'6" 220 lb tight end, who chose the Bears over offers from Kansas State and Oregon State among other schools.
Ballungay joins Jake Muller at the tight end position in 2020, and becomes the third Northern California commit, joining Everett Johnson and Dejuan Butler. Ballungay recorded 464 yards on 20 receptions with 5 touchdowns in 2018 for Kimball.
#GOBEARS 🐻 @CalFootball @CalRecruiting @KHSJagsFootball pic.twitter.com/Sb0NUaJnvr— K9 (@KaleoBallungay) June 28, 2019
Ballungay fits a lot of what the Bears covet in a tight end. He had a massive frame at 6'6" and moves well after the catch. Charlie Ragle has talked about bringing in 'big guys who can move,' a description Ballungay fits to a T. He also has a frame that can be built on, and will be called on to grow as a blocker on the line.
Ballungay ranks as the 96th best player in the state of California, the 11th best in Northern California, and is a three star (5.5) player per Rivals.
What this Commit Means
1. Ballungay is the ninth commit for Cal from the state of California, a state by state breakdown:
CA: 9
HI: 2
OR: 2
AZ: 2
2. Breakdown of commits by position
QB: 1
RB: 1
WR: 3
TE: 2
OL: 2
DL: 1
LB: 2
DB: 2