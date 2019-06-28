Cal continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, securing their 14th commitment of the 2020 class. TE Kaleo Ballungay, from Kimball HS in Tracy, CA, made his commitment to the Bears Friday. Tight ends coach Marques Tuiasosopo was the main recruiter for the 6'6" 220 lb tight end, who chose the Bears over offers from Kansas State and Oregon State among other schools.

Ballungay joins Jake Muller at the tight end position in 2020, and becomes the third Northern California commit, joining Everett Johnson and Dejuan Butler. Ballungay recorded 464 yards on 20 receptions with 5 touchdowns in 2018 for Kimball.