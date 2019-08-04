Kerwin Walton is developing a strong relationship with Cal
Recently, Cal men’s basketball offered a scholarship to 2020 3-star small forward Kerwin Walton out of Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Walton caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news