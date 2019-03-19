Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 21:31:35 -0500') }} football Edit

St. Thomas More DE Kenny Mestidor on Visiting Cal, Landing an Offer

Jpjsqulrxjhicuym1qsb
Kenny Mestidor
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT) defensive end Kenny Mestidor couldn't have picked a better day to visit Berkeley. A sunny day punctuated a visit for the Ottowa, Ontario, Canada native, as he came to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}