News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 11:56:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kennedy "Reese" Dixon-Waters was impressed by Cal on his visit

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@slamdunk406
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

Back in October, 2021 4-star shooting guard Kennedy “Reese” Dixon-Waters out of St. Bernard in Playa Del Rey, CA visited Cal on his second official visit after visiting San Diego State in September...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}