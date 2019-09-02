2021 G Kennedy Reese Dixon talks Budding Relationship with Cal
A key name to keep an eye on in the 2021 Cal men’s basketball recruiting picture is 4-star guard Kennedy “Reese” Dixon out of St. Bernard High School in Playa Del Rey, CA. Cal offered him a scholar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news