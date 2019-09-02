News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 18:20:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 G Kennedy Reese Dixon talks Budding Relationship with Cal

Vqpgga10xmr2hbaul5ug
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

A key name to keep an eye on in the 2021 Cal men’s basketball recruiting picture is 4-star guard Kennedy “Reese” Dixon out of St. Bernard High School in Playa Del Rey, CA. Cal offered him a scholar...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}