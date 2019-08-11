Cal's work in recruiting the Pacific Northwest continues to pay dividends, as they landed one of the fastest players in the region Sunday. Justin Baker, a 5'10" 180 lb athlete out of Kennedy Catholic HS in Burien, WA, chose the Bears from his final four of Oregon State, Nebraska and Arizona.

Baker becomes commitment number nineteen of the 2020. RB coach Nick Edwards and WR coach Burl Toler were the main recruiters for Baker, as the Kennedy Catholic standout should add more speed to the wide receiver room.

Baker notably played with DB commit Trey Paster on the FSP 7 on 7 team, and had over 1500 yards on offense at Kennedy Catholic last year (55 receptions, 1500 yards, 18 touchdowns).

Cal stood out when he visited the Bears the weekend of the Opening, and they'd been a favorite ever since.

"Cal’s one of the best schools in the country," Baker told Golden Bear Report back in May, "and they talked a lot about the opportunities not related to football that you get from going there. You go to a lot of these schools, and they’re talking about a 40 year plan, not a 4 year one, Cal’s pretty much the best you can get."