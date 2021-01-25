Keith Heyward Reportedly Joining Cal Football Staff
Cal reportedly has their replacement for Tim DeRuyter.
Keith Heyward, who spent the last four years at the University of Oregon as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, is in line to take over DeRuyter's co-defensive coordinator role at Cal, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Heyward put out a note on Twitter earlier this afternoon, noting that he's been "blessed with a new opportunity for continued growth,' and that he will not be back at Oregon.
This would be the third different staff Heyward has worked with Justin Wilcox and Peter Sirmon on, having worked with Cal's head coach and defensive coordinator at both USC and Washington.
Heyward has a reputation both as a recruiter and a developer of talent, especially at Oregon. With the Ducks, he was the primary recruiter for five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, along with names like Jevon Holland and Bennett Williams. Under Heyward's tutelage, Holland, Ugo Amadi, Deommodore, and Thomas Graham Jr. have all garnered all conference honors. Safety Brady Breeze was also the defensive MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl under Heyward.
Cal would be Heyward's fifth Pac-12 stop, having coached at Oregon, USC, Washington and Oregon State (his alma mater). He has also coached at Cal Poly and Louisville.
With Heyward having coached in the secondary for his entire coaching career, it's unclear which position group he might take over. Marcel Yates has coached linebackers, and Peter Sirmon has coached both inside and outside linebackers at different stops.
This story will be updated as this news becomes official.
#OnceADuckAlwaysADuck pic.twitter.com/JdswNjhArJ— Coach Keith Heyward (@CoachHeyward) January 25, 2021