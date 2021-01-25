Cal reportedly has their replacement for Tim DeRuyter.

Keith Heyward, who spent the last four years at the University of Oregon as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, is in line to take over DeRuyter's co-defensive coordinator role at Cal, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Heyward put out a note on Twitter earlier this afternoon, noting that he's been "blessed with a new opportunity for continued growth,' and that he will not be back at Oregon.

This would be the third different staff Heyward has worked with Justin Wilcox and Peter Sirmon on, having worked with Cal's head coach and defensive coordinator at both USC and Washington.