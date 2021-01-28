Keith Heyward has officially joined the Cal football staff, per a Cal release, as their outside linebackers coach. Heyward, who stepped down from his position at Oregon earlier this week, was reported as the Bears' replacement for Tim DeRuyter, who took the defensive coordinator job at Oregon. Heyward previously held the title of assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Oregon. Heyward also lists nickelbacks among his responsibilities on Twitter.

This will be Heyward's second time coaching linebackers, as he coached the position at Cal Poly in 2007. That was his first position coaching job, after spending two years at Oregon State as a graduate assistant.

"Keith has tremendous experience and deep roots in the Pac-12 both as a coach and former player," Cal head coach Wilcox said in a release. "He has played an important role coaching and recruiting for many successful programs throughout his career and knows what it takes to win. The players he has coached have consistently been well-prepared, productive and played aggressively. Keith is a humble and smart guy who relates well to players and his fellow coaches, and he will be an outstanding fit at Cal. We are excited that he is joining our staff."

This is the third different school Wilcox and Heyward have worked at together, with the two having worked at USC and Washington. Heyward and Wilcox also played on opposite sides of the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game from 1997-1999.

"I'm extremely excited to join the terrific staff Justin Wilcox has assembled at Cal," Heyward said in the release. "I am looking forward to working alongside Justin and others on the staff that I have had the chance to be colleagues and friends with for many years while working in the Pac-12. I'm humbled by the opportunity to continue growing as a coach and ready to be able to teach, mentor and develop the young men in the Cal football program."

Heyward's hire finishes off Cal's staff for the 2021 season, as DeRuyter was the only on-field assistant to leave during the offseason (head of strength and conditioning Torre Becton left for Texas, and was replaced by Brian Johnson).

Heyward, in taking over the outside linebacker position, has a handful of returning talent to work with. Cameron Goode, Braxten Croteau and Orin Patu all started games in 2020, as Goode averaged a career high 2 tackles for loss per game. Heyward also brings plenty of experience recruiting California, having been the main recruiter for five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, and former Bishop O'Dowd and Oregon product Jevon Holland.