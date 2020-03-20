News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 20:07:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

JUCO PG Malik Zachery Discusses Cal Offer

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@slamdunk406
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

The latest player to pick up an offer from Cal is 2020 point guard Malik Zachery out of Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. Zachery originally hails from Syracuse, New York and is a sophomore wit...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}