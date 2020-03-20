JUCO PG Malik Zachery Discusses Cal Offer
The latest player to pick up an offer from Cal is 2020 point guard Malik Zachery out of Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. Zachery originally hails from Syracuse, New York and is a sophomore wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news