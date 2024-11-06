JUCO OL recruit Matthew Lefeau seeing stock rise this fall

One byproduct of the transfer portal era has been the impact it has had on junior college prospects seeking out a home at the next level. With college programs spending more and more time looking for options already at the four-year level, recruits from two-year schools have had to fight and claw a bit more to get attention.

What it has meant is some recruits not seeing their opportunities come through until later in the process.

Tacoma, Washington's Matthew Lefeau is not completely part of that group, but he has certainly started to see his recruitment have an uptick deep into his second season at Shasta College in Redding, California.