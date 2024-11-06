JUCO OL recruit Matthew Lefeau seeing stock rise this fall

in other news
ACC announces noon kickoff for Cal's Week 12 matchup with Syracuse
The Nov. 16 meeting at California Memorial Stadium will mark just the third meeting between the two teams.
PODCAST: Cal ready to open a busy November
Matt Moreno, Maria Kholodova and Kenzo Fukuda talk all things Cal football and basketball ahead of a hectic few weeks.
Fernando Mendoza named Manning Award QB of the Week following fan vote
The Cal quarterback earned the award following a career performance Saturday in a win for the Bears over Oregon State.
Top takeaways: New faces usher in Year 2 at Cal under Mark Madsen
A breakdown of what stood out during this week's media availability with Bears head coach Mark Madsen and players.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bears trending for pair of 2026 defensive recruits
Two Cal 2026 targets are in focus in Adam Gorney's latest recruiting roundup.
One byproduct of the transfer portal era has been the impact it has had on junior college prospects seeking out a home at the next level. With college programs spending more and more time looking for options already at the four-year level, recruits from two-year schools have had to fight and claw a bit more to get attention.
What it has meant is some recruits not seeing their opportunities come through until later in the process.
Tacoma, Washington's Matthew Lefeau is not completely part of that group, but he has certainly started to see his recruitment have an uptick deep into his second season at Shasta College in Redding, California.
The 6-foot-5, 350-pound offensive tackle added offers from East Carolina and South Florida back in August, but the list of schools in pursuit has ballooned in recent weeks. Mississippi State, Florida, Illinois, BYU, Arizona State and Arizona have all jumped into the race with a bulk of those offers coming in just the last couple weeks.
Cal is the most recent school to offer the 2025 prospect while on a visit with the ACC program on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Georgia has been keeping in contact with Lefeau as his list of options continues to grow.
"The recruiting process honestly has been smooth," Lefeau said. "I’m talking to a different coach every single week, and the most stressful part about it is just them trying to sweet talk me into coming there. I gotta figure out a way to keep the relationship up."
Lefeau has three years to play two seasons at the next level giving coaches some flexibility to continue developing his skillset as an offensive lineman. The Shasta College left tackle believes the shift in his recruitment came when he recently posted videos showcasing his athleticism off the field, both on the the volleyball and basketball courts.
